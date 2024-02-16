Slovak president challenges the government’s move to eliminate the special anti-crime prosecutor

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president says she will challenge at the Constitutional Court an amendment to the country’s penal code that eliminates the office of the special prosecutor dealing with major crime and corruption. President Zuzana Caputova said she was also asking Slovakia’s top court to freeze the legislation, which was approved by lawmakers loyal to populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, until it decides on her complaint. It is not clear when the court will rule. The measure, approved by Parliament on Feb. 8, has faced sharp criticism at home and abroad. The changes include abolishing the special prosecutors’ office, which handles serious crimes such as graft, organized crime and extremism. Caputova has warned the changes jeopardize the rule of law and could damage society.

