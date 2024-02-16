Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. Here’s what we know about the new tool

NEW YORK (AP) — The maker of ChatGPT is now diving into AI-generated video. Meet Sora — OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator. The tool, which the San Francisco-based company unveiled on Thursday, uses generative artificial intelligence to instantly create short videos based on written commands. Sora isn’t the first to demonstrate this kind of technology. But industry analysts point to the high quality of the tool’s videos displayed so far, and note that its introduction marks a significant leap for both OpenAI and the future of text-to-video generation. Still, as with all things in the rapidly growing AI space today, such technology also raises fears about potential ethical and societal implications.

