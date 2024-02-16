Taylor Swift gives $100,000 to the family of the woman killed in the Chiefs parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade. Two $50,000 donations were posted Friday under the singer’s name on a GoFundMe page. Swift’s representative confirmed the donations to Variety, the trade publication reported, and The Associated Press independently verified the posts. The 43-year-old Lopez-Galvan was shot Wednesday as she celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with her husband, young adult son and an estimated 1 million fans at the city’s Union Station. Twenty-two others were wounded in the shooting.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.