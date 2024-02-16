Top UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top UN court has rejected a South African request to impose urgent measures to safeguard Rafah in the Gaza Strip. But it has also stressed that Israel must respect earlier measures imposed late last month at a preliminary stage in a landmark genocide case. The International Court of Justice said in a statement Friday that the “perilous situation” in Rafah “demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court” On Jan. 26. It says they are applicable “throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah.”