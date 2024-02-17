Chinese foreign minister says trying to cut his country out of trade would be a historic mistake

MUNICH (AP) — China’s foreign minister has told a gathering of international security policy officials that shutting China out of trade in the name of avoiding dependency would be a historic mistake. Wang Yi spoke Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. Host Germany wants to avoid over-reliance on trade with an increasingly assertive China and diversify its supply of key goods in an approach it calls “de-risking.” Beijing has criticized the strategy. Wang also renewed China’s pushback against allegations of forced labor in the western Xinjiang region.

