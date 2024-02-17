George Santos sues late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is suing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Santos says Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced New York Republican on air. The lawsuit alleges that Kimmel misrepresented himself to induce Santos to create personalized videos capitalizing on and ridiculing Santos’ “gregarious personality.” The videos were used on Kimmel’s show for a segment called “Will Santos Say It?” A Disney representative listed as a media contact Kimmel’s show didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday. Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives last year. He has pleaded not guilty to numerous criminal charges.

