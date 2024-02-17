Leaking underground propane tank found at Virginia home before deadly house explosion

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the cause of a house explosion and fire that killed one firefighter, injured 10 others and leveled a home in a Washington, D.C., suburb. Firefighters were called to the home in Sterling, Virginia, by a report of a gas smell at about 7:30 p.m. Friday. They found a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence. A short time later, a fiery explosion took place while firefighters were inside the home. Chief Keith Johnson says a cause has not been determined, but it is likely “propane-related.”

