Ukraine’s Zelenskyy warns of an ‘artificial deficit’ of weapons after withdrawal from Avdiivka

MUNICH (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned allies that an “artificial deficit” of weapons for his country risks giving Russia breathing space. after his military chief said he was withdrawing troops from the eastern city of Avdiivka. Zelenskyy spoke Saturday to the Munich Security Conference after his forces withdrew from the eastern city of Avdiivka. Ukraine is back on the defensive against Russia in the nearly 2-year-old war, hindered by low ammunition supplies and a shortage of personnel. Zelenskyy said “Ukrainians have proven that we can force Russia to retreat.” The president said that the troop withdrawal was “a correct decision” and emphasized the priority of saving Ukrainian soldiers’ lives.

By GEIR MOULSON and KERSTIN SOPKE Associated Press

