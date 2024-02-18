Abortion rights could complicate Republican Larry Hogan’s Senate bid in deep blue Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Republicans hoping to pick up an open U.S. Senate seat in deep blue Maryland have the most competitive candidate they’ve had in decades. But former Gov. Larry Hogan will need more than GOP support at a time when Democrats’ outrage remains high about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down constitutional protections for abortion. With Maryland voters set to decide whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution in November, Hogan’s challenge in this year’s election might be bigger than when he attracted Democratic support in his governor’s runs in 2014 and 2018.

