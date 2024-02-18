Ex-YouTube CEO’s son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University officials and a relativfe say the son of a former YouTube executive died last week at the UC Berkeley campus where he resided. The university confirmed that Marco Troper was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon at the university’s Clark Kerr Campus and was later pronounced dead by emergency responders. Officials said there were no signs of foul play, and a coroner’s office will determine the cause of death. Esther Wojcicki, mother of former Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki, said in a Facebook post that the family is “devastated beyond comprehension” at the death of her 19-year-old grandson.

