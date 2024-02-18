Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko jeered by crowd at swim worlds in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko has been jeered by some of the crowd after finishing second in the women’s 400-meter medley on the closing day of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar. The 20-year-old Gorbenko was making poolside comments moments after Sunday’s race when the jeers rang out at the Aspire Dome in Doha. Gorbenko said she was “just so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time” and added that “Being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country.” Others in the crowd then drowned out the jeers with applause and cheers.

