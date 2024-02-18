What to stream this week: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ ‘Priscilla’ and Dolly Parton’s puppies

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from MGMT and Allie X, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” gets the live-action treatment from Netflix and the seventh and final season begins of the hospital drama “The Good Doctor.” If you already miss the “Puppy Bowl,” Dolly Parton has you covered: The country music icon is hosting a two-hour variety special on CBS packed with pups on Wednesday. Plus, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return to “The Walking Dead” universe in their own spin-off, “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” on AMC and AMC+.

