A Greek militant group claims an attempted parcel bomb attack last week against a judge

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — An anarchist group has claimed responsibility for an attempted bomb attack against a senior judge in Greece last week, raising fears of a resurgence of violence by radical militants. Explosives experts defused the bomb, placed at a courthouse in the northern city of Thessaloniki and addressed to the judge. The claim on Monday came in an online post by a previously unheard of group, called Armed Response. It named the judge it had targeted and vowed to step up attacks against the judiciary in solidarity with jailed fellow militants. Earlier this month, a bomb exploded in central Athens outside the labor ministry, causing no injuries. It followed a warning call by a group calling itself Revolutionary Class Self-Defense.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.