AP wins the best-documentary prize at the BAFTA awards for Ukraine film ’20 Days in Mariupol’

LONDON (AP) — The Associated Press has won the best documentary prize at the British Academy Film Awards for Ukraine war documentary “20 Days in Mariupol.” The film was produced with PBS’ “Frontline.” Filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov said the accolade made him feel conflicted. The Ukrainian journalist said it’s “a huge honor” and a huge responsibility. Chernov and an AP team spent three weeks in the Ukrainian port city as it was besieged by Russian forces in early 2022. For three weeks they documented the devastating toll on civilian and captured enduring images of the war. Chernov said the prize “is not about us. This is about Ukraine and about the people of Mariupol.”

