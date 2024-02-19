Canada sending more than 800 drones to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government will dispatch more than 800 drones to Ukraine starting as early as this spring. The Department of National Defence says that drones have become a critical capability for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The government says the drones are important for surveillance and intelligence gathering, and can also be used to move supplies, including munitions. The announcement comes days ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

