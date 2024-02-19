Czech farmers take tractors to Prague in a protest over EU agriculture policies

PRAGUE (AP) — Hundreds of tractors have blocked a lane in downtown Prague in a farmers protest over European Union agriculture policies and what they say are unfair practises. Major organizations representing Czech farmers didn’t participate and distanced themselves from the rally Monday after it turned out some organizers were behind recent pro-Russian demonstrations. Traffic was not halted but City Hall warned people not to drive to Prague on Monday. The protesters particularly target the EU’s Green Deal, which calls for limits on the use of chemicals and on greenhouse gas emissions and want the country out of it. Some demanded the government’s resignation. Similar protests have taken place across the bloc in recent weeks.

