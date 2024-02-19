Daughter of a long-detained human rights activist in Bahrain says she has cancer, urges his release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The daughter of a long-detained human rights activist in Bahrain says she has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and again called for his release. Maryam al-Khawaja on Monday urged Denmark, where both al-Khawajas have citizenship, to do more to free her father, 62-year-old Abdulhadi al-Khawaja. She also asked Denmark to end arms sales to Israel and push to halt fighting amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Bahrain, an island kingdom in the Persian Gulf that is also home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.