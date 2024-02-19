Kate Ashford: Retirement spending is a U-shaped curve. Here’s how to maximize it

Retirement spending isn’t always linear. Financial planners talk about three phases in retirement: the go-go years, the slow-go years and the no-go years. Expenses tend to be highest at the beginning and end of retirement — as people spend on experiences in early retirement and on long-term care at the end. But many people think of their retirement spending as a constant variable, and it takes time to get comfortable with spending more money upfront. From defining your retirement objectives to finessing your budget, here are strategies to help you take advantage of a U-shaped retirement.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.