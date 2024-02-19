Norway will transfer funds to the Palestinian Authority after a monthslong standoff with Israel

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway says it will transfer tax funds to the Palestinian Authority that have been frozen for months because of a dispute with Israel. Israel collects taxes and customs on behalf of the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and also helps pay for public services in Gaza. That’s under interim peace agreements dating back to the early 1990s. After Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack triggered the war in Gaza, Israel reduced the transfers by the amount that it spent on the territory. The PA refuses to accept the partial transfers. Norway said on Sunday it will transfer the funds earmarked for the West Bank and hold those destined for Gaza.

