Ursula von der Leyen is seeking a second term as head of the EU’s powerful Commission

BRUSSELS (AP) — Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen will seek a second term as head of the European Union’s powerful Commission. The move could make her the most significant politician representing the bloc’s 450 million citizens in a over a generation. She led the 27-nation bloc through multiple crises like the COVID-19 epidemic and the first two years of war in Ukraine. The 65-year-old was put forward by her German Christian Democratic Union party on Monday and will only need a further rubber stamp when the party’s European umbrella group meets early next month in Bucharest.

