Adult and four kids die in Missouri house fire that police deem ‘suspicious’

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a “suspicious” fire in Ferguson, Missouri, that killed a woman and four children. Firefighters were called to a home in the St. Louis suburb before dawn on Monday and found the building engulfed in flames. St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus says the five who were killed were found inside the home. Police haven’t publicly identified the victims but described them as a woman and four kids. Relatives and neighbors, though, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Bernadine Pruessner lived in the home with her four children. Panus says in an email that “evidence located on the property” made the cause of the fire suspicious, but she declined to elaborate.

