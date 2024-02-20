An unusual criminal case over handwritten lyrics to ‘Hotel California’ goes to trial Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — A curious criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit “Hotel California” and other Eagles favorites is going to trial in a New York courtroom. Opening statements are set for Wednesday. The three defendants are well-established figures in the collectibles world. They’re accused of scheming to thwart band Eagles co-founder Don Henley’s efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents. Rare-book dealer Glenn Horowitz, former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi and memorabilia seller Edward Kosinski have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and various other charges. The trial centers on over 80 pages of draft lyrics to songs from the “Hotel California” album. The 1976 release stands today as the third-biggest selling disc ever in the U.S.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.