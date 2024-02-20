Attorney: Husband denies any involvement in disappearance of American woman in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The attorney for the estranged husband of an American missing in Spain under suspicious circumstances says his client played no part in her disappearance. Attorney Ken Padowitz said Tuesday that David Knezevich was in his native Serbia on Feb. 2 when his wife Ana disappeared from her Madrid apartment. That happened shortly a man wearing a motorcycle helmet spray painted the security cameras at her apartment complex. Padowitz said his client is cooperating both with the Spanish police and the FBI. He said that the contention from Ana’s family that their impending divorce has been “nasty” is untrue. He said the split was amicable and they were talking about hiring just one attorney.

