Authorities identify woman killed in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Indianapolis have released the name of a 35-year-old woman who was slain during a shooting that apparently started with an argument between two groups of people at a Waffle House restaurant. Crystal Kennebrew was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting early Monday that also left five other people wounded. The Marion County coroner’s office has listed her death as a homicide. The updated conditions of the other shooting victims — four men and another woman — were not available Tuesday. The dispute started about 12:30 a.m. Monday inside the restaurant. Indianapolis police have said it was not immediately clear if any of the victims fired shots. No arrests have been reported.

