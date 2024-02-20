Chris Caray hired as TV broadcaster for Oakland A’s games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chris Caray has been hired as a play-by-play announcer for Oakland Athletics games on NBC Sports California, becoming the fourth generation of his family to work as an MLB broadcaster. Caray’s father, Chip, is the TV play-by-play voice for the St. Louis Cardinals. Chris Caray’s grandfather, Skip, called games for the Atlanta Braves for 32 years. Harry Caray, Chris’ great-grandfather, was a winner of the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting.

