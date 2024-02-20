Colombians mourn the killings of hundreds of former rebel fighters and human rights leaders

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Hundreds of Colombians have marched in front of congress to mourn the killings of human rights leaders and hundreds of former rebel fighters slain after signing a peace deal with the government that ended five decades of war. The protest was organized by human rights groups that have become increasingly concerned about attacks against civilians in rural pockets of Colombia where violence persists despite a 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — known by their Spanish acronym FARC — that had raised hopes among Colombians exhausted by years of armed conflicts.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.