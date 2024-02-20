Ex-gang leader’s murder trial in Tupac Shakur killing pushed back to November

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A trial date has been pushed back from June to November for a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas. Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ new attorney said Tuesday in court that he expects to be able to post bail soon to be released from jail to house arrest. The judge last month set bail at $750,000 and said Davis can be placed on house arrest if proves that the source of his bail money is legal. Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He has been in jail since his arrest last September.

