Flint man becomes first person charged under Michigan’s new gun storage law

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man has been charged under the state’s new law requiring safe storage of guns after his 2-year-old daughter shot herself in the head with his revolver the day after the law took effect. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the 44-year-old Flint man became the first person to be charged with violating the law that took effect on Feb. 13. Leyton announced the charges at a news conference Tuesday, one week after the shooting. The man faces charges including first-degree child abuse and a felony violation of Michigan’s gun storage law. The girl is hospitalized in critical condition.

