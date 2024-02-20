Former Marine and crypto lawyer John Deaton to challenge Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Marine and cryptocurrency attorney John Deaton has announced that he is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she runs for her third term. The Republican recently moved to Massachusetts and released a campaign video Monday highlighting his hardscrabble upbringing and years in the Marines and as an attorney. Deaton is a virtual political unknown in the state and faces a steep climb against Warren, who has more than $3.9 million in her campaign account. If elected, Deaton said he would take on the insurance industry and drug companies for more affordable health care and help solve the migrant crisis.