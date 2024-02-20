Global Citizen plans conference to team young people with world leaders like World Bank’s Ajay Banga

NEW YORK (AP) — International advocacy organization Global Citizen is turning to Gen Z and millennial leaders in its fight to reach the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and end extreme poverty. Global Citizen announced Tuesday that it would hold its first international edition of its Global Citizen NOW conference in Melbourne, Australia, starting March 4, bringing together more than 300 young leaders with world leaders, including World Bank President Ajay Banga and former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. Celebrities, including Global Citizen ambassadors Hugh Jackman and Charlie Puth, as well as rock band Crowded House, will also be on hand.

