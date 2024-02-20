Guinea’s military dissolves the government without explanation, saying a new one will be appointed

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s military rulers say they have dissolved the government and will appoint a new one. In a video address Monday night, Gen. Amara Camara said that daily business would continue as usual under the deputy secretary generals until a new government was formed. The West African nation has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has pushed for a quick transition back to civilian rule and elections are scheduled for 2025. Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, chief of staff of the armed forces, said on Monday that members of the dissolved government had to return their vehicles and passports as soon as possible.

