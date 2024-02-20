Japan’s trade deficit dwindles as exports continue to grow

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s exports have grown nearly 12% in January as shipments jumped in vehicles, auto parts and machinery. Government data released Wednesday show the nation’s trade deficit shrink to 1.76 trillion yen, or $12 billion, or about half of what it was a year ago. Imports declined 9.6% from the previous year. By region, exports grew to North America, the rest of Asia and the Middle East, while imports generally fell from all global regions, according to the Finance Ministry’s preliminary report. The export rise was better than what analysts had expected at about a 10% growth.

