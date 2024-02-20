Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry connect with their Jewish heritage in new film ‘Treasure’

BERLIN (AP) — Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham play a convincing father and daughter in German director Julia von Heinz’ first English-language movie, “Treasure.” The comedy-drama set in post-communist Poland had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival over the weekend. The film shows the pair on a road trip to Poland to retrace family history. Fry plays a Holocaust survivor who reluctantly accompanies his daughter, a New York journalist. Both actors say they connected with their Jewish heritage. Von Heinz says she wanted to explore the unsaid aftermath of a parent’s traumatic experiences.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.