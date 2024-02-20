Man accused of killing wife sentenced in separate case involving sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing his wife has been sentenced to more than three years behind bars in an unrelated art fraud case. Forty-nine-year-old Brian Walshe was sentenced to 37 months onTuesday in federal court for selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings. He also was ordered to pay $475,000 in restitution. Prosecutors say a buyer found an advertisement for the two paintings on eBay. After paying Walshe $80,000 for the abstract paintings, the buyer didn’t find any promised Warhol Foundation authentication stamps on the paintings. He also noticed the canvas and staples looked new and that the painting didn’t look identical too those in the eBay ad.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.