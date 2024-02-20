Man hurt in crash of stolen car steals ambulance after leaving Virginia hospital in gown, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was injured in a car crash walked out of the northern Virginia hospital where he was being treated and made off in an ambulance, which was later found abandoned. Police on Tuesday were searching for the man, who was one of five people who were injured when a stolen car crashed Monday afternoon in Fair Oaks. Fairfax County police say guns and narcotics were found in the vehicle. Police say all five were taken to a hospital, including two who had life-threatening injuries. They say a passenger in the car who hadn’t been discharged yet from Fairfax Hospital walked out in a medical gown and drove off in a private ambulance, which was later found.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.