Millennial Money: It’s time to change your investment strategy

For years millennials have been treated like broke kids, which might have had some truth to it. But these days, millennials aren’t as young as we once were, evidenced by slang we don’t understand, the mystery of what kind of jeans are acceptable and the fact that our investment needs are changing. As we get older it’s important to shift from aggressive, stock-based investments to less risky investments to protect our hard-earned money from market drops. Here’s how to allocate your money to align your investment strategies with your middle years.

