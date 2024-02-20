New Hampshire considers greatly expanding scope of settlement fund for youth center abuse victims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are considering changing the settlement process for those who allege they were abused as children at the state’s youth detention center. The state faces about 1,200 lawsuits alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse stretching back six decades at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Lawmakers had established a $100 million settlement fund. A Senate committee heard testimony Tuesday on a bill based on negotiations between the attorney general’s office and attorneys for victims. Those attorneys say they’ll recommend the settlement fund to the vast majority of their clients if lawmakers agree to signficantly expand the categories of abuse and raise the cap on awards for the most egregious sexual abuse.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.