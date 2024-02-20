Off to Never Never Land: ‘Peter Pan’ flies again in a new tour after some much needed changes
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A new, inclusive stage production of “Peter Pan” flies out on a U.S. tour this month, telling the classic tale of a boy who refuses to grow up. This version removes references that have aged poorly. Gone are elements harmful to Native people, in are a few new songs and the setting of Victorian England has been scrapped in favor of modern America with a multicultural cast. The tour kicks off in Maryland this week and travels to North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Washington, D.C., South Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, California, Missouri, Texas and Georgia.