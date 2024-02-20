Ohio’s March primary highlights fracturing GOP House and state races riddled with party infighting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican lawmakers are far from coasting through this election season despite wielding power in both chambers of the state Legislature. Next month’s primaries will likely be used to wage a bitter power battle within their own party that could determine just how red the state runs. Democrats are deciding a few contested primaries themselves, but current Statehouse maps make it all but impossible for them to gain a majority in 2024. All 99 seats in the Ohio House are up for grabs this year, as are 16 of the 33 seats in the Senate. Both chambers currently hold Republican supermajorities.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

