Protesting Greek farmers head to Athens in tractor convoys seeking financial help from government

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Farmers from around Greece are traveling to Athens in tractor convoys to demand more financial concessions from the government as the cost of living increases. Some 200 tractors formed the main convoy in central Greece heading southward on Tuesday, while thousands of protesters were expected to travel to the capital on chartered buses and ferries. The Greek farmers — whose demands are similar to those at widespread protests elsewhere in Europe — have spent weeks staging sporadic blockades along highways and in rural towns. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late Monday he would not be able to support additional tax breaks and concessions but insisted his center-right government wanted to continue talking with protesters.

