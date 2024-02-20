Republican Eric Hovde seeks to unseat Democrat Baldwin in Wisconsin race for US Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican businessman and real estate mogul Eric Hovde has launched his bid for the U.S. Senate against Wisconsin Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, saying in a video that “America is slipping away” and “everything is going in the wrong direction.” This is Hovde’s second Senate campaign; he ran in 2012 but lost in the GOP primary to former Gov. Tommy Thompson. Baldwin went on to win election that year and is now seeking a third term in battleground Wisconsin. In a video posted on his campaign website, Hovde mentions the economy, health care, crime and “open borders” as issues he will focus on during the campaign.

