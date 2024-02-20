Rivals of Pakistan’s ex-premier Khan name Shehbaz Sharif as joint candidate for prime minister

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The political rivals of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan have announced details of a power-sharing agreement, naming Shehbaz Sharif as their joint candidate for prime minister.The much-awaited announcement followed days of talks among the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League, or PML, the Pakistan People’s Party, or PPP, and other parties who did not gain enough seats in the Feb. 8 elections to govern on their own. Candidates aligned with Khan won the most seats, but also not enough to form a government. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022 and has since been convicted of several offenses in what supporters call politically motivated prosecutions.

