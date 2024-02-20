San Francisco wants to offer free drug recovery books at its public libraries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The most stolen books from San Francisco public libraries’ shelves are those about recovering from addiction. Now, city officials want to provide universal access to free drug recovery books, including Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12-step recovery book. San Francisco City Supervisor Matt Dorsey on Tuesday introduced legislation to create a program to distribute addiction recovery books for free at the city’s 27 public libraries. Dorsey says library workers noticed they had to keep replenishing books about recovering from substance abuse. A pilot program launched last April has distributed more than 2,600 books about beating addiction. Dorsey hopes the program becomes permanent.

