1 arrested after setting off ‘mortar-type firework’ near Southern California shopping center

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — One person has been arrested after allegedly setting off a “mortar-type firework” near a Southern California shopping center. Reports of an explosion at The Village at Tustin Legacy prompted authorities to evacuate several businesses on Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries and there was no damage to the shopping mall. The Tustin Police Department says one person was taken into custody but did not provide further details, such as exactly where the suspect lit the firework. The shopping center includes restaurants, salons and gyms. Tustin is more than 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

