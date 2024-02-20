Three slain Minnesota first responders remembered for their commitment to service

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two young police officers and a firefighter-paramedic were killed in a burst of gunfire over the weekend as they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. Another officer was injured. Police say that the man identified as the shooter, 38-year-old Shannon Gooden, fatally shot himself. Officer Paul Elmstrand was a 27-year-old father of two young children. Officer Matthew Ruge “wanted to do nice things for people,” a childhood neighbor recalled. Forty-year-old firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth was an Army veteran with a long history of service to his country and community. Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who survived, was Burnsville’s officer of the year award winner in 2020.

By TRISHA AHMED, ANITA SNOW and JIM SALTER Associated Press

