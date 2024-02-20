U.S. casinos won $66.5B in 2023, their best year ever as gamblers showed no economic fear

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New figures from the gambling industry show America’s commercial casinos won more than $66 billion from gamblers in 2023, the industry’s best year ever. The American Gaming Association says that was 10% higher than in 2022, which itself was a record-setting year. When revenue figures from tribal-owned casinos are released later this year, they are expected to show that overall casino gambling brought in close to $110 billion to casino operators in 2023. In-person gambling remains the bread and butter of the industry: Slot machines brought in over $35 billion, up 3.8%, and table games brought in over $10 billion, up 3.5%.

