Unions oppose plan to move NBA, NHL teams to northern Virginia, another blow to Youngkin-backed deal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Influential labor groups now say they are opposing efforts to move two professional sports franchises from the nation’s capital to northern Virginia, partially due to the apparent inability to reach a satisfactory deal for union workers on the construction projects. The Northern Virginia AFL-CIO and member unions announced their objections on Tuesday in a blow for the proposal backed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Leaders in Virginia’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly have made clear labor union’s demands related to the project’s construction and its future jobs are central to their support. The Senate leader says the legislation isn’t dead, but Tuesday’s development won’t make it easier to get the deal across the finish line.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

