Utah school board member censured over transgender comments is seeking reelection

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah State Board of Education member who is facing pressure from top state leaders to resign has instead announced that she is running for reelection. Natalie Cline has faced widespread backlash from both Republicans and Democrats after her social media post questioning the gender of a high school basketball player prompted threats against the girl and her family. Cline responded Monday to a demand from board colleagues that she resign by that day with a Facebook post launching her reelection campaign. The Legislature formally censured Cline last week but decided not to impeach her. Cline vows to protect faith, family and freedom in the classroom.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.