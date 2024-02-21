A Los Angeles woman was arrested in Russia on charges of treason. Here’s what we know

Russia’s main domestic intelligence agency has arrested a woman with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship on charges of treason. The Federal Security Service says the 33-year-old from Los Angeles is accused of collecting money for the Ukrainian military. The woman’s longtime employer in California identified her as Ksenia Khavana while also disputing Russia’s allegations. Isabella Koretz says Khavana made a donation to a U.S.-based charity that provides disaster relief to those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She says Khavana was raising money for diapers and baby formula, not weapons. Russian authorities say she has been ordered detained while they continue investigating.

