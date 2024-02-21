Amid fentanyl crisis, Oregon lawmakers propose more funding for opioid addiction medication in jails

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Oregon lawmakers are working to boost funding for jails to provide medication used to treat opioid addiction. The move comes as the fentanyl crisis has pushed the Legislature to consider overhauling the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law by once again making it a crime to possess small amounts of drugs. Democrats are looking to counterbalance restoring criminal penalties for possession with expanding access to treatment for a potentially growing number of people in the criminal justice system. The proposal would create a $10 million grant fund for jails looking to provide opioid addiction medication. Federal data shows only 24% of jails provide such medication to people with prior prescriptions.

